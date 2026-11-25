BOSTON (WHDH) - The more than 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) ratified their new contract with Mass General Brigham (MGB) Tuesday, the MNA announced.

The nurses reached a tentative agreement on November 11 before an open-ended strike was scheduled to begin on November 12. The MNA says the new contract addresses the nurses main priorities, including helping reduce reliance on temporary nurses and the need to float nurses between units, preserving affordable health insurance, increased wages, expanded access to education, and helping to maintain a stable workforce.

The contract will run through September 30, 2028.

“Our contract strengthens Brigham nurses’ ability to care for our patients and provides important improvements that will help with nurse recruitment and retention,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. “We stood together for months to secure this strong contract, and we are grateful to the patients, families and supporters who joined us.”

In a statement, Brigham and Women’s Hospital said, “We deeply value our Brigham nurses and believe this agreement recognizes their important contributions while supporting the long-term sustainability of our hospital and our ability to care for our patients and communities.”

The ratification comes after months of negotiations and a one-day strike followed by a four-day lockout in July, when the hospital brought in temporary nurses who were under contract to work and be paid for a full week. The nurses involved said it still took months of back and forth to produce this contract, and now they are happy it has it has concluded.

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