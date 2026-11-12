BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital and its nurses reached a tentative agreement on a contract late Wednesday night, averting a strike that was set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday if a deal had not been reached.

Workers were seen taking down barricades that were set up outside the hospital in anticipation of the strike Thursday morning. The deal was reached after both sides went back to the negotiating table Wednesday afternoon, according to the bargaining committee.

“There seemed to be a shift in the dynamic today in a positive way that both sides I think earnestly came to the table and really wanted to not do this,” said Kelly Morgan, Chair of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Bargaining Committee.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) said the agreement, which was months in the making, addresses some of their main concerns.

“We were able to achieve the things that were really holding out for, which was the traveler language,” Morgan said. “We got our health insurance. We did get some wages and we were able to secure a really good contract that maintains the integrity of the contract for the future going forward.”

In a statement, Brigham and Women’s Hospital wrote, “We deeply value our Brigham nurses and believe this agreement recognizes their important contributions while supporting the long-term sustainability of our hospital and our ability to care for our patients and communities.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also said she was pleased to hear about the tenative agreement.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with both sides and urge them to stay at the table and continue working in good faith toward a resolution,” Healey said. “I want to thank and congratulate everyone involved for their hard work, commitment and willingness to reach an agreement. Our nurses are essential to our health care system, and this is an important step toward ensuring stability at the hospital and the continuity of care that patients depend on.”

In July, the nurses held a one-day strike, but were locked out of the hospital for five days when the hospital brought in temporary nurses who were under contract to work and be paid for a full week. They said it still took months of back and forth to produce this contract, and now they are happy it has it has concluded.

“It was a relief, but knowing this is a larger movement than just now – just, since July, we’ve grown so much and become more unified,” said Ashley Martell, a Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurse. “This is about the nation, like, we’re setting the bar for our profession and labor movement, and this is a way for us to come together as professionals and continue to advocate for patients – safe patient care.”

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