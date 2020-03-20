Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital urge people to stay home if possible

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the coronavirus pandemic wearing healthcare workers thin and rapidly depleting personal protective supplies, nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are urging Bay State residents who aren’t seriously ill to stay home.

A photo shared on the hospital’s Facebook page showed a group of nurses holding up signs that read, “We Stay At Work For You Please Stay At Home For Us!”

Healthcare workers could become even more vulnerable to the virus should hospitals run out of protective masks, so officials are urging coronavirus patients to stay home and self-quarantine if possible.

A shortage of supplies has been a constant worry within the medical field, especially with personal protective equipment like gloves, masks, and gowns.

The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that healthcare workers should use scarves and bandannas as a last resort. Suffolk Construction has since stepped up to assist Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, donating more than 2,000 masks.

