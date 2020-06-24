Nurses at Brigham and Women’s say they’re being forced into unsafe, cramped shuttles on their way to work

Healthcare workers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital say they are fed up with being jammed onto crowded shuttles sitting shoulder to shoulder for rides lasting up to 20 minutes. They say it is unsafe in these uncertain times.

The nurses say they have brought these complaints to management several times but that they refuse to implement the 50 percent capacity that the nurses are asking for.

“I am not going to put myself at risk, and out of principle I am not getting on that shuttle. It makes no sense,”NICU nurse Kristen Robishaw said. “The shuttles are literally shoulder to shoulder, not following the CDC recommendations about social distancing it’s literally impossible to socially distance on the work shuttles.”

Robishaw, who has taken the shuttle from the crosstown garage, says the shuttle drivers encourage healthcare workers to fill every seat.

She and other nurses are demanding the hospital observe the proposed occupancy limit.

