PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nurses at Maine’s largest hospital voted to form a union, meaning about 2,000 nurses will be represented by the Maine State Nurses Association and National Nurses United.

The mail-in vote of 1,001 to 750 in favor of a union at Maine Medical Center was certified Thursday evening by the National Labor Relations Board.

Cokie Giles, president of the Maine State Nurses Association, called the outcome “a new day for nurses and patients across Maine.” Giles called on the hospital administration to respect the election outcome.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, congratulated the nurses for persevering in the face of a hospital campaign against the union drive.

“After a tough year responding to a global pandemic, MMC nurses deserve to have their voices heard and respected by management when it comes to providing first-rate care to Maine patients,” Jackson said.

The vote covers nurses at Maine Medical Center, the Scarborough Surgery Center and Maine Medical Center’s Brighton campus.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)