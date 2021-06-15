WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Tuesday marked the 100th day of a nurses strike at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

The strike against Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which owns the hospital, began March 8 as nurses called for increased staffing levels to ensure the safety of their patients.

The strike is now one of the longest nurses strikes nationally in more than a decade and on Sunday it will become the second-longest strike in Bay State history, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

“When we began this journey, a journey for safer staffing for safer patient care at our community hospital, we never imagined we would be out here this long. But here we are, sending a message to Tenet that we are as strong as ever and we are not going away until we know we have an agreement to keep our patients and this community safe,” said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, a longtime nurse at the hospital and co-chair of the nurses local bargaining unit with the Mass. Nurses Association. “Over 700 nurses joined our strike on March 8, and now 100 days later, over 700 nurses are still out on the street, walking the line for our patients, for our community and for dignity of our profession.”

