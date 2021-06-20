WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A nurses’ strike at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester is now the second-longest strike in Massachusetts history.

The nurses have been striking for 105 days, calling for increased staffing from the hospital’s owner, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. They said they want to go back but need to make sure their demands are met so they can provide care.

“Nurses want to get back in and take care of our patients and help our community,” said nurse Christine Setterlund. “Every day is a challenge and people just want to go back in and get back to their jobs and take care of patients the way they need to be taken care of.”

The hospital has said in the past they are ready to meet with nurses to reach a compromise.

