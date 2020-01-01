Nursing a New Years hangover? Here are some tips and tricks from around the globe

January 1st is National Hangover Day. If you are celebrating the New Year by nursing a hangover — here are some tips and tricks from around the globe that could make you feel like yourself again.

One study has shown that a Chineses herbal medicine normally marketed as a “hangover cure” reduced the withdrawal signs from alcohol in rats.

People in London swear by heaps of melted cheese.

While Avocado toast does the trick in Sydney, Australia.

Parisians like their hair of the dog with a round of Bloody Marys.

One of the more stomach-turning cures hails from Moscow where people drink pickle juice.

Depending on where you live, that trusty hangover cure can be a little different. However, the old standbys will always do the trick — greasy foods, coffee, and sports drinks.

