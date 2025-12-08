BOSTON (WHDH) - A licensed nursing assistant at a Manchester, New Hampshire hospital was arrest Monday, and is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old patient who he was examining at the hospital.

Alexander Colbath, 25, of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested on Friday after a report was made to Manchester police days prior.

Officials say the victim, an 8-year-old girl, was at the hospital with her mother following a recent surgical procedure. When her mother briefly left the room, that’s when the girl told police Colbath inappropriately touched her.

“Awful, it makes me sick,” said Tiffany Rock, a concerned resident. “It’s definitely very scary. I have young nieces and nephews and it’s scary that this is the world they’re growing up in.”

Elliot Hospital released a statement saying in part, “The safety of our patients, staff, and visitors at Elliot Health System is our highest priority.”

Colbath is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault. He appeared in court on Monday morning in New Hampshire and was ordered to stay away from the hospital, the alleged victim, and her family. He is due back in court next month.

Manchester police are investigating the situation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)