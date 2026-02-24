BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing assistant who was making his way to work amid blizzard conditions Monday became stranded in Bourne, where he spent more than six hours working to free his vehicle after getting stuck behind other vehicles that became stuck in the snow.

Juzary Salim said he was on his way to a nursing home in Bourne when he and a friend became stuck behind stranded vehicles on an off-ramp from the Bourne Bridge.

With nowhere to go, they got out of their car and started digging.

“Now we’ve been waiting almost six hours, the snow has built upm and we’re all now getting trapped in,” he recalled. “It was so frustrating, there’s so much we could do and then we just waited for so long.”

After a lengthy wait, the two were freed just before 5 p.m. when another driver was able to use a chain to get them out.

Salim was then able to make his way into work and said battling through the elements is just part of the job for essential workers.

“These residents do need our helpa and it’s very important essential that they do get that help,” he said. “It’s required for us and that’s what we sign up for.”

