ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHDH) — A man has been indicted for allegedly raping an 81-year-old resident while he worked as a housekeeper at a nursing home in Rochester, New York.

The indictment against Khadka Pradhan, 51, of Rochester, charges him with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree criminal sexual act, and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, the N.Y. Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

The alleged sexual assault happened in the elderly woman’s room at the Shore Winds Nursing Home on Sept. 29 around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say Pradhan was working as a housekeeper at the facility at the time of the alleged crime.

“The charges outlined in this case are as heinous and disturbing as they come,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “Mr. Pradhan allegedly raped an elderly woman with dementia at the nursing home where she lived — grossly violating her, other residents, and her family, who trusted that she would be safe and cared for. The idea that one of our most vulnerable could be so severely abused and taken advantage of is a real shock to the conscience. But make no mistake: We will go after anyone who commits such horrific crimes and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)