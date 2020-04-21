(WHDH) — A nursing home resident in England was brought to tears by a thoughtful gift from a staff member on Saturday.

Ken, a resident at the Thistleton Lodge, sleeps every night with a picture of his late wife.

Staff member Kia Mariah Tobin created a pillow with Ken’s wife’s face on it so he could sleep with something a little more comfortable.

When Tobin presented Ken with the pillow, he immediately burst into tears with a big smile on his face.

“I thought that might be a bit better than your photograph,” Tobin told him as she gave him a hug.

Thistleton Lodge wrote on Facebook, “We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t here with us anymore.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)