GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the nursing staff at a hospital in Gardner is recovering after being attacked on the job Monday night.

The Gardner Police Department said its officers were called to the incident at Henry Heywood Memorial Hospital around 8 p.m., responding to a reported assault.

Arriving officers went on to arrest 76-year-old David Nichols of Greenville, NH, at the scene, while the staff member was taken to UMass Memorial in Worcester to be treated for a laceration.

In a social media post, the Hubbardston Fire Department said the victim was stabbed while caring for a patient.

According to a news release from Gardner PD, Nichols was held in custody on cash bail following his arrest, and is facing a charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters who work in the Heywood Hospital ER. One of their nurses was stabbed last night while caring for a patient. We hope for a speedy recovery for the nurse. Violence against caregivers is a widespread problem and should not be tolerated pic.twitter.com/re8WdNq4ro — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) June 13, 2023

