NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod on Tuesday

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says two tornadoes are to blame for the trail of destruction that was left across Barnstable County on Tuesday.

One of two waterspouts that formed off of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Sound moved onshore just west of Barnstable, according to the NWS damage survey team. It reportedly had a discontinuous path and lifted in South Yarmouth.

Just minutes later, the same storm cell produced a second tornado in Harwich.

The NWS says straight-line storm damage was observed in Dennis and Chatham.