HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Inspectors from the National Weather Service surveyed the damage Monday from at least three EF1 tornadoes that touched down across Massachusetts Saturday, the agency said.

Dozens of trees were torn down by powerful winds in Worcester County.

In Paxton, many homes lost power and roads were blocked by debris.

Residents say the storm moved quickly.

“There definitely was the moment of, that wind sounds like a freight train, and that’s when you know it’s supposed to be tornado-like,” said Colleen Sullivan, whose house was damaged by fallen trees.

“It looked like an absolute warzone and just in a narrow width of about 100 to 150 feet wide,” said Paxton Fire Chief Michael Pingitore, after the tornado rolled through town.

— Lisa Gresci Live in Berlin —

The National Weather Service also spent Monday surveying storm paths in Holden, Berlin, and Stow.

Tree crews used wood chippers, trucks, and cranes to clear dangerous debris off the roads in Holden.

Most homes were spared of major damage.

No one was hurt; officials say cell phone alerts notifying residents about the tornado warning allowed for adequate preparation before the storm.

