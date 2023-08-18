A tornado touched down in North Attleboro and Mansfield, Mass. Friday morning as strong storms swept through the region, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The region was included under one of several tornado warnings issued for parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Survey teams were later on scene as of early Friday afternoon examining several areas of damage, according to an NWS statement.

“The survey team has been able to confirm a tornado did touchdown this morning in both North Attleborough and Mansfield Massachusetts,” the NWS said. “However further details regarding EF-rating, start and end locations are still pending the completion of the storm survey.”

The same storm survey team is also scheduled to go into Rhode Island where meteorologists already noted radar indications of possible tornado debris lofted into the air near Scituate around 8:40 a.m.

Extensive cleanup efforts were underway in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island by 12 p.m. Friday after stormy weather earlier in the day, with reports of wind damage and flooding in numerous communities.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

