NWS: EF-1 tornado responsible for trail of destruction in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Monday in Norton and that is to blame for a trail of destruction that left some neighborhoods in shambles.

A violent storm system that brought hail and ferocious winds of up to 110 mph uprooted hundreds of trees and left debris scattered throughout the town.

Some say they were caught off guard when the unseasonable hailstorm quickly took a turn for the worse and swirling funnel clouds appeared in the sky near Freeman Street and Mansfield Avenue.

Confirmed Low EF1 tornado in Mansfield Ave section of Norton yesterday. Trees down wires down some property damage pic.twitter.com/XbaGFN7hso — Norton EMA (@nortonema) October 24, 2018

“I wasn’t really expecting that is was going to be like this, that it would hit Norton like that,” said Ed Bargan.

Norton firefighters say they had to send tree removal crews to Mansfield Avenue when several homeowners got trapped. The fallen trees blocked driveways, even crushing a garage.

“It’s incredible and significant,” Norton Fire Capt. Jason Robbins said. “There’s a large number of trees down that’s caused some major property damage to power lines.”

Ed Capone, who lives in the area and works for the National Weather Service, said “the atmosphere was prime for small spinups” and speculated that the damage could have been caused by a tornado or a microburst, and that they’ll be looking at the downed trees to be sure.

“You can see actually a rotation with damage in different directions with the trees down,” Capone said.

This #Norton family estimates they have nearly 100 trees snapped or uprooted on their property. @7News pic.twitter.com/i4TRYQn6Is — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) October 24, 2018

Crews say they’re fortunate there were no reported injuries — and despite the damage, no homeowners were displaced. But there’s still quite a bit of cleanup to go.

“I’ve been here for more than 17 years,” Bargan said. “This is the first time I’ve seen it like this.”

The wild weather also affected Sandwich where a funnel cloud touched down by Sagamore Beach around 6 p.m. before turning into a giant waterspout over the bay.

“I just happened to see clouds swirling and I said, ‘man, that looks weird,’” one witness recalled. “I started to see debris a couple of streets over in the air.”

The National Weather Service also confirmed that a tornado consistent with EF-1 damage had touched down in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Officials say then plan to release more information on their findings after completing a damage assessment.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)