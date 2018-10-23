NWS team to survey damage after strong storms slam parts of Rhode Island

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) — A National Weather Service team is heading to Rhode Island to survey damage after strong storms slammed parts of the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Dark, ominous storm clouds moved over parts of North Providence and Lincoln before 3 p.m. as swirling winds wreaked havoc on the region.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, rain, and heavy hail toppled trees, brought down utility wires and knocked out power to many.

The storms passed through quickly but a tornado warning was issued for Norfolk County, Bristol County, and Providence County until 4:30 p.m.

Some residents of North Providence say they could see large chunks of debris flying through the air as the storms peaked.

No injuries were reported as a result of the widespread damage.

The National Weather Service plans to release information on their findings at a later time.