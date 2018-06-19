NWS: Tornado touched down in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) — A tornado touched down Monday in Lincoln, New Hampshire, officials said.

The Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the tornado hit a rural area after it spotted a video of the tornado on a hiker’s Facebook page.

“This is the only confirmed tornado from yesterday’s storms throughout New England,” 7’s Bri Eggers said.

The Weather Service had issued three tornado warnings in New Hampshire during Monday’s storms, which knocked out power to more than 60,000 people in the state.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)