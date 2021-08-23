BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts after a confirmed tornado was located over Berlin on Monday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties until 12:30 p.m.

At 12:06 p.m., the tornado was seen over Berlin near Marlboro, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is said to be moving north at 15 mph and it could produce additional tornadoes.

Impacted locations include Marlboro, Hudson, Northboro, Clinton, Lancaster, Sterling, Harvard, Boxboro, Bolton, Boylston, and Berlin.

The NWS warned, “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The severe weather comes as the remnants of Tropical Depression Henri begin to work back east across the state.

There will be a threat for tropical downpours and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Tornado warning for storm near Marlborough. Includes Berlin, Bolton and Clinton. pic.twitter.com/rXpqPWX3Gc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 23, 2021

