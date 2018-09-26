NWS warns of possibility for severe storms, tornadoes in New England on Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Severe weather with the potential to spark tornadoes is possible in parts of New England Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are at the highest risk for tornadic activity, while parts of Massachusetts could see strong thunderstorms and damaging winds.

Potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across much of the Northeast. Strong and damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary threat, but there is also the possibility of a few tornadoes, especially across northern New England and eastern New York. pic.twitter.com/VXrbZasPaA — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 26, 2018

As of Wednesday morning, there were no watches or warnings posted in New England, but meteorologists are warning residents to be mindful of the possibility for problematic weather during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s in some areas, including Boston. Soupy summer air will linger throughout the day.

Thursday will bring lower humidity levels and temperatures are expected to fall back into the 60s.

Heavy rain dumped as much as three inches of rain across southern New England on Tuesday.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)