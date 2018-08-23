NY-based foundation has special surprise for Chesna family

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An organization that helps families of fallen heroes had a special surprise for the Chesna family in Weymouth Thursday.

There was an emotional moment inside Weymouth police headquarters for the widow of Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty in July.

Since then, the New York-based Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which donated $100,000 alone, spearheaded the effort to raise funds to fully pay off the Chesna’s mortgage. Cindy Chesna, and her two young children, Olivia and Jack, never have to worry about where they’re going to live ever again.

“There’s the uncertainty of losing your home and ‘where are we going to live now without the income we’re used to having,’ so to take that off of their plates at this difficult time is huge,” Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said.

Cindy Chesna, still wrestling with her unimaginable grief, gave a heartfelt thank you.

“I can’t express enough thanks to everybody around the country and the community,” she said.

The donations, ranging from $5 to $25,000, came from all 50 states and as far away as Canada, Costa Rica, England, and Israel.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)