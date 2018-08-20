HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WHDH) — New York state beaches closed down over the weekend after dozens of used hypodermic needles washed up on shore.

In all, 35 syringes and needles were recovered from East Atlantic Beach and other nearby areas, officials said.

People who live in the area were outraged by this discovery.

“We’ve got the most beautiful beaches in the world and people are taking advantage of them and dumping garbage,” resident Michael Luciano said. “I think it’s a tremendous problem.”

Police are working to find out where the trash came from.

