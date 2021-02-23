NY company to arm ‘Spot” the robot dog with paintball gun, leaving Waltham-based creators upset

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics is upset over how their robotic dog is going to be used after a New York-based company announced they would be arming it with a paintball gun as part of a virtual protest.

This event, from Brooklyn-based Mischief, called Spot’s Rampage is in protest of Spot’s military capabilities. It will give random people control over Spot which has been modified with a paintball gun as it makes its way around an art gallery.

But the Waltham-based manufacturer said they do not approve.

In a statement they said:

“To be clear, we condemn the portrayal of our technology in any way that promotes violence, harm, or intimidation. Our mission is to create and deliver surprisingly capable robots that inspire, delight & positively impact society.”

Mischief said the event works by allowing people to control the $75,000 robot with their phones.

Every two minutes, a random person logged onto their Livestream will be able to control Spot and fire the gun at will.

On their website, the company said they see Spot as a future tool of the military and delighted in the fact that Boston Dynamics was against their act of protest.

On their website, they say: “We talked with Boston Dynamics and they HATED this idea… That just made us want to do this even more.”

The people at Mishchief did not respond to 7NEWS’s request for comment.

