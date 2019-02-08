NY gov raps Amazon critics amid report company’s rethinking

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns that what he calls “political pandering” to critics of Amazon’s proposed secondary headquarters could sink New York’s biggest-ever economic development deal. But opponents say they’ll keep fighting a project they consider corporate welfare.

Friday’s back-and-forth comes after The Washington Post reported that Amazon is reconsidering its planned New York City headquarters because of some local politicians’ opposition to the $2.8 billion incentive package.

Amazon only says publicly that it’s “working hard to demonstrate what kind of neighbor” it will be.

Noting the report, Cuomo accused the state Senate of “governmental malpractice” and pandering. He says it’s “trying to stop Amazon.”

Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins tapped a senator critical of the Amazon plan for a board that might be asked to approve subsidies.

Cuomo and Stewart-Cousins are Democrats.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)