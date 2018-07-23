NY man arrested at Great Barrington town hall meeting hosted by Sen. Warren

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A New York man was arrested Sunday at a Great Barrington town hall meeting hosted by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, police say.

Paul D. Solovay, 74, of Hillsdale, N.Y., was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct, according to a press release issued Monday by the Great Barrington Police Department.

Police providing assistance at the Mahaiwe Theater for an event hosted by Warren observed Solovay exiting a line waiting to enter the building about 12:51 p.m.

Solovay then approached an individual addressing the crowd from across Castle Street using a bullhorn style microphone and engaged in a verbal confrontation that became physical when he pushed the bullhorn toward the speaker, striking his mouth, according to police.

Solovay was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters.

He was scheduled to be arraigned today in Southern Berkshire District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)