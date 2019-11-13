NY man arrested during attempted robbery outside Salem, NH mall, 1 suspect at large

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New York man was taken into custody near a Salem, New Hampshire mall Tuesday in connection with an attempted robbery. Police say one suspect is still on the loose.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery in progress near 99 Rockingham Park Blvd around 7 p.m. learned that two men had grabbed the victim, thrown them to the ground and attempted to steal a bag of iPhones from them, according to a release issued by the department.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Brayan Feliz, 21, was taken into custody and is facing robbery charges in connection with the incident.

He is due to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on November 25.

Feliz was released on $1,000 bail.

Police say that are still on the lookout for a second suspect described as a black man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

That suspect was wearing all black at the time of the incident and his hair in two buns, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

