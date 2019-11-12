NY man arrested for illegally transporting over $36,000 worth of alcohol

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police say they have arrested a New York man accused of illegally transporting over $36,000 worth of alcohol.

Troopers in Berlin stopped a black Chevrolet Suburban around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for swerving in and out of lanes on Route 495 and a failed inspection sticker, according to a release issued by the department.

During the traffic stop, the troopers noticed various liquor boxes stacked to the roofline filling the rear of the vehicle.

According to Massachusetts General Law, citizens are only allowed to transport 20 gallons of a malt beverage or 3 gallons of alcoholic beverages without an appropriate permit or license.

The suspect, 36-year-old Jia Chen was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

He was charged with unlawfully transporting liquor, marked lanes violations and driving with a failed inspection sticker.

He was released on $240 bail.

