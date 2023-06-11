MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New York man is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 104 Orange St. around 5:30 p.m. found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Manchester police. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatement.

After reviewing surveillance video, police arrested Gil Diaz, 26, of Queens, on charges of first-degree assault, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, and resisting arrest.

