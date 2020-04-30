BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man from New York was arrested on breaking and entering charges early Thursday morning.

Officers carrying out a warrant for Joseph Oliveria’s arrest took him into custody around 12:35 a.m. near Wormwood Street, according to a release issued by police.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in on West 3rd Street around 9 a.m. April 18.

There they found surveillance footage of the same suspect breaking into the garage by cutting the screen door the night before.

Oliveria then allegedly walked around, checked car doors, and entered at least two vehicles.

He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

