NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New York man is facing an aggravated felonious sexual assault charge in New Hampshire.

Robert Wilson, 42, of Youngstown, New York, was arrested on a warrant around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Nashua, N.H. police.

Patrol officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau received a report of a sexual assault on Jan. 22, and identified Wilson as the suspect in the investigation, police said.

Wilson was released on personal recognizance pending his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)