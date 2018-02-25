NY Mets invite students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deliver lineup card to home plate

The New York Mets invited some students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to deliver the lineup card to home plate on Friday.

Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was the scene of a mass shooting where 17 people were killed by a gunman and former student.

The Mets wrote via Twitter, “Prior to today’s game, students from Stoneman Douglas High School helped #DavidWright deliver the lineup card to home plate. #ParklandStrong.”

Prior to today’s game, students from Stoneman Douglas High School helped #DavidWright deliver the lineup card to home plate. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/S0pBzMLi1S — New York Mets (@Mets) February 23, 2018

