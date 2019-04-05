NY police issue ‘missing vulnerable adult’ alert for elderly NH couple with dementia

(WHDH) — New York State Police have issued a “missing vulnerable adult” alert for an elderly New Hampshire couple who were last seen in Syracuse on Thursday.

Norman Lepine, 79, and Shirley Lepine, 81, of Bedford, both suffer from dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

The two were last seen traveling east on Interstate I-90 around 6:30 p.m. in a 2018 white Audi A8 with New Hampshire registration 4C455.

Norman is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 205 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Shirley is described as 5 feet tall, about 97 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford police at 603-472-5113.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)