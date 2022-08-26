DEWITT, N.Y. (WHDH) – A man and woman from Leominster have been arrested in New York in connection with the assault and rape of a victim near Syracuse, according to officials.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office announced Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, have been brought up on numerous charges after the alleged victim escaped the hotel room she was trapped in and alerted authorities.

According to a press release, it was Tuesday morning on Aug. 23 when police were called to a hotel in the town of DeWitt.

Officers responding to the Red Roof Inn soon found the victim, who told police how, after she encountered a couple at the hotel, she was held against her will, beaten and raped by the two suspects, all while in the presence of two children in their hotel room.

Police learned the victim was eventually able to escape and alerted a hotel clerk, who then called 911.

Both suspects were then found in the room where the alleged assault occurred and were arrested. Two children were also found in the room, and were taken to a nearby facility before being put in the custody of Onondaga County Child Protective Services.

The Leominster couple is now facing a long list of charges, which include:

Rape in the 1st degree

Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st degree (3x counts)

Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree (2x counts)

Assault in the 2nd degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the 2nd degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2x counts)

Both Wilson and Flannery were arraigned and brought to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

The sheriff’s department added that Wilson is being held without bail, while Flannery is being held on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

The two will reappear in court on Monday, Aug. 29.

