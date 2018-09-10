NEW SCOTLAND, New York (WHDH) — A three-year-old girl handed a New York state trooper a bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop, leading to the arrests of the driver and a passenger in the car, according to state police.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on Route 32 in New Scotland Thursday afternoon and observed an ashtray containing the butt ends of several marijuana cigarettes, state police said.

One trooper interviewed the driver, 26-year-old Scott Hill, as a second trooper checked on a three-year-old girl in the back seat who was reportedly not in a proper child safety restraint.

The girl reached under the front seat and grabbed a zippered pouch containing marijuana, a metal grinding device and a smoking pipe, according to state police.

She gave the trooper the pouch who secured it as evidence, state police added.

Hill and his passenger, 33-year-old Megan Karl, were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Hill was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

The girl was turned over to relatives and Albany County Child Protective Services was notified of the arrests.

Hill was released to the supervision of Albany County Probation and Karl was released on her own recognizance.

They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

