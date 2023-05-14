BOSTON (WHDH) - An upstate New York woman whose brother got a heart transplant in Boston three years ago also recent underwent the procedure to treat a familial heart issue called dilated cardiomyopathy, which claimed the life of her father.

Erica Raspante recently received a heard transplant in Boston to treat the condition, which causes the heart muscle to thicken and weaken, decreasing its ability to pump blood.

For the last 15 years, she’s been in management mode.

When she went back for tests at Mass General Hospital in Boston, they told her she needed a new heart immediately.

Dr. Greg Lewis, her cardiologist, and Dr. Dave D’Allesandro, her transplant surgeon, got her on the list and using a heart harvest through what’s called “donation after circulatory death” or DCD, saved her life.

“The family that chose to donate… whoever’s child, sibling whoever it was… whoever’s heart I got. I’ll never be able to express my gratitude at a second chance at life. I hope they find solace at knowing they gave me a second chance at my family,” she said.

