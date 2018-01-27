NYC bar bans word “literally”

A bar in New York City has banned the word “literally.”

The bar, located in East Village, posted a sign that reads in part, “Sorry, but if you say the word ‘literally’ you have five minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave.”

The bar owner says he doesn’t play to “literally” kick anyone out, and customers say they do not take the rule too seriously.

The bar has received a lot of criticism online for the sign.

However, the bar has now filed for bankruptcy and is set to close in July.

