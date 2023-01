New York City is rolling out a new requirement for the rideshare industry as part of its new climate plan.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that all rideshare vehicles will be required to be zero emissions by 2023.

Uber and Lyft are both already working to incentivize drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

