NYC’s ‘Fearless Girl’ staying put for now, future uncertain

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Fearless Girl” statue that’s been a New York City tourist attraction since it was installed to mark International Women’s Day one year ago is staying put for now while city officials figure out where it’s going next to spread its message of female empowerment.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that city officials expect to make an announcement about the future of the statue “very soon.”

“The Fearless Girl’s message has resonated with New Yorkers and visitors alike, and that’s something we want to remain a part of the city’s civic life,” said the spokeswoman for the Democratic mayor, Natalie Grybauskas.

The statue’s owner, Boston-based investment firm State Street Global Advisors, said the company is working with the mayor’s office “to determine a permanent solution to keep Fearless Girl in New York City so she can continue to promote the power of having more women in leadership.”

State Street installed the hands-on-hips bronze statue opposite the “Charging Bull” sculpture that celebrates triumphant capitalism.

The installation originally was supposed to be temporary but after the statue gained a following city officials said it could stay for a year.

The statue’s creator, Kristen Visbal, said she would prefer that the girl and the bull remain together. “I really feel that this placement of `Fearless Girl’ in front of `Raging Bull’ is a historical moment,” she said.

Grubauskas did not immediately respond to a question about whether the city is considering moving both statues together.

“Fearless Girl” was bedecked with a cape of blue flowers on Thursday, courtesy of retailer Old Navy, for International Women’s Day. A steady stream of tourists posed for pictures with it.

“It makes me feel brave, powerful,” said Maria Fernanda Zeledon, a visitor from Costa Rica.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a replica of “Fearless Girl” was installed in front of Norway’s legislative building in Oslo. “I’m really excited that we have a piece on the other side of the world that’s sending this message of diversity,” Visbal said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)