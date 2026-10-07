LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The New York Police Department said two suspects wanted for the attempted murder of a man in the Bronx last week have been arrested in Lynn.

Police said the two men, identified as D’Angelo Caraballo and Sneider Mejia attempted to rob the man on Friday, stabbing and slashing him before taking off.

NYPD said the suspects were found hiding in the basement of a house in Lynn overnight and taken into custody.

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