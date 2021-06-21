(CNN) — The New York Police Department is investigating an incident in which a car rammed into a family of six early Sunday in the Bronx before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at 2:46 a.m., a spokesperson for the NYPD said, when a gray car ran into the family, pinning two individuals — a 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman — beneath it.

A NYPD spokesperson told CNN the vehicle was a Jeep and that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The 34-year-old is in critical condition, and the 16-year-old sustained some broken bones, police said. The other family members sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether or not the incident was intentional. The family indicated in interviews with investigators that they believe it was intentional, police said.

No arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)