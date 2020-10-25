NYPD investigating incident where officer appears to say ‘Trump 2020’ over patrol car speaker

(CNN) — The New York Police Department is looking into an incident Saturday evening where a police officer appeared to say “Trump 2020” over their patrol car’s speaker.

The NYPD retweeted a video of the alleged incident on Sunday morning, saying it was “aware” of the video and it was “under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit.”

“Police officers must remain apolitical,” the department said.

In his own Twitter statement, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea referred to the incident as “one hundred percent unacceptable.”

“Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs,” Shea said. “It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police.”

Shea said the department would provide updates after its initial investigation into the incident.

The Miami Police Department launched a similar investigation last week after a police officer was photographed wearing a “Trump 2020” face mask while in uniform.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said in a statement that it was “unacceptable” and a “violation of departmental policy,” while Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted that the officer was under investigation and that “disciplinary measures will be taken.”

