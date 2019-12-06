NEW YORK (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a New York police officer bit into a sandwich that contained a razor blade in Queens on Thursday, officials said.

The officer bought the sandwich at a deli shop and didn’t notice the razor blade until he bit into it, according to New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

He suffered a cut to his mouth but is expected to be OK.

“The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers,” Shea tweeted.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.