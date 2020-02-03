NEW YORK (WHDH) - A New York police officer plans on adopting a kitten who was found injured in a garbage can.

Officers May and Massey responding to 911 calls regarding the injured kitten rushed the small pet to Animal Care & Control of NYC, where it is recovering.

Massey says he plans on adopting the kitten, an act that the NYPD called “a paw-fect end to this story.”

