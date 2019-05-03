STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WHDH) — New York police officers came to the rescue of an elderly man who fell in a marsh Thursday afternoon.

The 83-year-old man had missed the bus and decided to cut through the marsh, a shortcut he used to take as a child.

He soon became stuck and had to call 911 for help.

Members of the police department searched by helicopter for more than an hour before spotting him.

“I caught a little hand movement from him, out of the corner of my eye,” Det. Sean Daly said. “He was laying down, face up; holding onto his briefcase.”

Daly used a special suit to attach the man to him before an officer hoisted them onto the helicopter.

Police say he was wet, cold and tired but in overall good condition.

