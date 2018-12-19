(WHDH) — The New York Times is dropping a bombshell about how Facebook reportedly shared its users’ data with other companies.

The paper reports the data was shared with more than 150 businesses, including Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify.

Some companies got access to users’ names, contact information and their friends’ names, while others had the ability to read users’ private messages, according to the Times.

The newspaper company says they obtained the information from internal Facebook documents.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has assured Facebook users that they have complete control of who can see their content.

In response to the report, Facebook said that its partners “don’t get to ignore people’s privacy settings.”

The Times says many of those partnerships ended years ago.

