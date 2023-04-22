DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman posted sensitive, leaked information to a much larger chat group months earlier than previously thought, the New York Times reported.

Jack Teixeira, 21, was arrested last week at his home in Dighton, Massachusetts. Court documents allege he shared classified information to a Discord group of about 50 members starting in December.

The Times is now reporting that a profile matching Teixeira’s began posting secret intelligence days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, over a year ago. This information was posted in a chat group with about 600 members.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the latest report.

