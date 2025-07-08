BOSTON (WHDH) - Air travelers who do not have TSA Precheck may soon be able to leave their shoes on while going through security – something they haven’t been able to do in early two decades.

The New York Times reported that several airports across the U.S. have begun to phase out the requirement that passengers remove their shoes and send them through an X-ray machine. So far, though, there has been no official announcement of a rule change from the Transportation Security Administration or the Department of Homeland Security.

Airline passengers have been required to take off their shoes since 2006 after implementation of a rule resulting from a failed bombing attempt five years before that, just a few months after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

During an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, Richard Reid attempted to detonate homemade explosives in his shoes, but struggled to light the fuse.

Crew members and passengers restrained Reid and the flight was diverted to Logan airport, where Massachusetts State Police took Reid into custody.

A former TSA officer speaking to the New York Times about the shift in security said the change does not leave passengers vulnerable and that the change will help them get through checkpoints faster.

7News reached out to the TSA to see if Logan, or other airports in the region, are affected by this apparent rule change.

