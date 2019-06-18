(WHDH) — O.J. Simpson took to his new Twitter account to “set the record straight” about whether he fathered Khloe Kardashian.

The long-circulated rumor between him and Kris Jenner was brought back into the spotlight in a documentary being shopped around by Norman Pardo, who claims to be Simpson’s former manager.

In a video posted to Twitter, Simpson denied that Pardo was ever his manager and went on to deny that he is the father of Khloe Kardashian.

“I want to stress never in any way shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris (Jenner) romantically, sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me, so all of these stories are just bogus and bad, you know, tasteless,” he said. “Khloe, like all the girls I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob (Kardashian) would be if he was here, but the simple facts of the matter is that she’s not mine.”

Robert Kardashian represented Simpson during his murder trial 25 years ago. He was acquitted by a jury.

