OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Martha’s Vineyard woman was arrested and is charged with two counts of caretaker abuse on a child.

Aimee Cotton, 40, of Oak Bluffs, was arrested on Friday.

According to Oak Bluffs police, crews responded to reports for a small child left alone in a car and not breathing on Thursday, March 13.

Upon arrival, officials say EMS and police provided resuscitation efforts to the 3-year-old child. The child was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital via ambulance and was later taken via MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition.

Cotton was arrested the following day.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Cape & Islands Detective Unit and the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

